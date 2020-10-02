Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump waves as he walks from Marine One to the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, as he returns from Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) — President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted early Friday morning in an earth-shattering announcement mere weeks away from the election.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The positive test comes after it was reported that top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Mr. Trump said he and the first lady will begin quarantining immediately.

Mr. Trump is 74 years old and has at least one underlying condition, placing him at a higher risk for complications, according to Centers for Disease Control guidance.

The White House physician issued a memo confirming the positive tests, and saying the president and first lady are doing well and plan to remain at home.

“Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” wrote Sean Conley, physician to the president.

Mr. Trump met with supporters in person earlier Thursday, and held a rally with supporters in Minnesota Wednesday night. He was in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday for the first presidential debate.

The announcement could not come at a worse time for Mr. Trump politically, only a handful of weeks out from the election and only two weeks away from the next presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump has often flouted his own administration’s guidelines on the virus, including social distancing, mask-wearing, and not gathering in large groups. He has continued to convene large rallies outside.

This is a developing story and will be updated.