“Truckers Against Predators” hopes to change evidence laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Catching an alleged child predator as they look to meet with young girls, that’s the goal of an organization called “Truckers Against Predators.”

For the last two and a half years, Anthony Greene, Founder of TAP, runs the organization that has grown to have thousands of followers.

He is a truck driver by trade but spends his free time exposing adults who look to make sexual advances on children. He confronts these alleged “predators” but has an entire team that helps him out.

“I have a group of decoys. Approximately ten females are scattered throughout the country, and what these girls do is go on social media apps. All the normal apps we go on every single day plus what our kids use. They pose as 12 or 13-year-old kids, ” says Greene.

Once there is plenty of evidence of chat logs, which can sometimes include unsolicited sexual images, Greene is ready for the next step of his process. Greene looks to catch people in the act.

“We don’t reach out to anyone, they reach out to us (first), and they end up meeting me live on the internet,” says Greene.

Those videos then go out to their 100,000+ followers on FaceBook, and their website.

Greene has done exposures in several states, but in Missouri, evidence gathered by civilians such as videos and chat logs are not legally admissible evidence in court, but they hope to fix that by petition.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to get 50,000 signatures, and we’re going to go to lawmakers. We’re going to set it on their desk, and we’re going to tell them they need to work with us like every other state does. We obviously do a good job, or we wouldn’t have convictions all over the country,” Greene explains. “This is definitely going to catch on, and there is going to end up being teams like ours in every city in the country.”

They always notify the police before they plan to meet up and “expose” someone. In many cases, Greene says there have been times where charges have been filed on some of the people they expose on their videos.

He believes parents should be doing a better job monitoring their child’s devices to help prevent kids from falling prey to adults looking to meet up with minors.