Truck crashed into Marionville pharmacy, suspect steals narcotics

Local News

MARRIONVILLE, Mo.– Police responded to a report of a truck that crashed into a pharmacy in Marionville.

The suspect crashed twice into the building near the drive-thru window. The suspect then crawled through the hole created by the crash to get inside. Once inside the suspect stole narcotics from the pharmacy.

The suspect got away but left the truck. The truck was towed to “Hillbilly Towing,” across the street.

This is the only pharmacy in Marionville.

Construction crews are currently working to repair the damage.

The store is closed today (1/6/2020) but is still making deliveries for those in need.

The store is expected to reopen tomorrow.

