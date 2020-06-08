Tropical storm causes concern for flooding in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Flooding is the main worry as Cristoball, the tropical storm, makes its way towards the Ozarks.

The National Weather Service is predicting widespread heavy rain of two to four inches across parts of Arkansas, including Baxter and Marion Counties, with locally higher amounts possible.

The corps released that rainfall amounts in the White River Basin are just above 140% of normal for the year. These totals make the spring of 2020 one of the wettest springs on record.

County Judge Mickey Pendergrass of Baxter County says the Bull Shoals Dam could release water anywhere from 40,000 to 60,000 cubic feet per second depending on the amount of rain.

“Parks along the river, if you’re camped on the river, you need to pack up and go,” said Pendergrass. “Corps is already emptying their parks. We’re making revisions for sandbags and for sand or filler material for those that are living like we are, real close to the river. If they have to go to that extreme release, which is… We’re within a foot and a half of the top of the flood pool at both lakes, so they’re not going to handle a 3-5 inch rain without opening the gates and releasing.”

The corps says that because of the uncertainty in weather forecasts, releases will be made in response to the on-the-ground rainfall to minimize flood damage.