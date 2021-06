LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol have located and recovered a man who went missing on the Niangua River on May 30.

According to the Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Tim Stapleton was found around 9:50 a.m. Monday.

Patrol Troop D spokesman Sgt. Mike McClure says the Laclede County coroner is on the scene, and next of kin have been notified.

Stapleton went missing on Sunday, May 30. His canoe was found, but he was not located at that time.

This is a developing story.