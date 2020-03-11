Triplets get all-expenses paid trip to Disney World

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Triplets and their family are going to Disney World for a week.

The founder of ‘ Baking Memories for Kids Helps” gives children with life-threating or terminal illness and their families an all-expense paid vacation

The vacation is to all the theme parks in Orlando, Florida.

The 6-year old triplets all have cerebral palsy.

Their family says Grant, Briar and Hadley all struggle at all different levels.

The foundation will also pay for the kid’s nurses and aides to fly with them.

“It’s hard to find those kind of things that bring out joy in their lives,” Danielle Wagner, parent. “It’s hard to find the thing that really connects to them and brings them out of their shell and for some reason for Hadley and for all of them it’s really been Disney and Mickey and that beautiful world that they create.”

Funds for the trip are raised through cookie sales and a partnership with Panera.