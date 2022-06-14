SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Monday, June 13, 2022, a jury was selected out of a pool of 70 people for the trial of Republican state representative Tricia Derges, who represents Nixa in the Missouri state house.

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the defense declined to make any opening statements and the prosecutor began presenting its case to the jury.

Derges is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents. A federal grand jury indictment alleges Derges fraudulently received about $300,000 in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the Springfield organization, called Lift Up, did not provide COVID-19 testing to its patients but Derges’ medical clinics did. Derges was accused of concealing the reimbursements her clinics had already received for those services.

Other charges allege that Derges sold fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates in Springfield, Branson, and Ozark – a scheme totaling about $200,000. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Derges was actually giving a sterile amniotic fluid to patients who suffered from, among other things, tissue damage, kidney disease, COPD, Lyme disease, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence.