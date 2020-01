SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A military tribute wall will be dedicated at Cox South.

It will include members from each branch.

Veterans are encouraged to attend the event at 4:30 p.m.

Also, a Springfield business is giving away a hot tub to an injured veteran.

‘le Dipping Parol Spas’ on South Campbell is working with ‘Wish For Our Heroes’ foundation.

However, no one has come forward to claim the prize.

If you know anyone, tell them to put in an application.