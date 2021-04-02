Trial wraps up for Springfield woman charged with child neglect

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman is charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious injury after a three-day trial.

Samantha Dillbeck, a former operator of an in-home daycare, is accused of shaking then 8-month-old Grayson Barnhart in March of 2017.

Grayson suffered several internal injuries to his head and eyes during his time with Dillbeck. However, Dillbeck denies ever shaking the child and says he fell.

Doctors called by the state say the injuries could only be caused by shaking, but doctors called by the defense say that isn’t necessarily true. Dillbeck says Grayson had prior medical conditions and claims he fell backward multiple times that day from a seated position, one time hitting his head particularly hard. The prosecution questions Dillbeck’s story and the validity of the defense doctor’s opinion.

With the trial now over, Judge Calvin Holden will review the extensive medical information, hours of testimony, and other evidence to come to a conclusion.

Dillbeck, a mother herself, was not in compliance with the state law during the time of the incident by having too many children in her home. Current law would have Dillbeck in compliance.

The defense pointed out Grayson has made a full recovery, though the prosecution claims there could be lingering effects.

This is a developing story and will be updated when a verdict is reached.