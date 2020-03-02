Trial set for woman involved in group accused of kidnapping, trafficking, drugging woman

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.- Trial date set for the first of five people involved in the group accused of kidnapping, trafficking, and drugging woman.

Wanda Maggard is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit rape because of her involvement in what happened to the woman.

Maggard’s trial date is set for April 20, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.

Original Story:

James F. Maggard, 33, of Everton was charged with kidnapping, delivering a controlled substance, sex trafficking, assault, sodomy, and multiple counts of rape

Maggard and two other men allegedly sedated, raped, and forcibly injected a woman with drugs for multiple days.

According to a probable cause statement, the events began when the woman rode to a gas station with Zackary Wade on the night of August 20, 2019. Wade went inside and eventually returned to the car with a soda, which he gave to the woman in a plastic cup.

The woman told authorities she drank some of the soda and quickly passed out, only to regain consciousness in somebody else’s home.

It was there she says Maggard, a man named David Arnold, and Wade injected her with what Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies have only described as “narcotics,” and it was there she says she was raped multiple times.

Lawrence County Lt. Chris Berry, who said Maggard was taken into custody over the weekend of October 5, 2019.

Zackary Wade has also been taken into custody, according to deputies.

There are still three suspects unaccounted for David Arnold, Donnie Willis, and Wanda Maggard.

Willis, according to the probable cause statement, is also alleged to have forcibly injected the victim with “narcotics.” He’s also accused of raping her.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, each of the five people accused of these acts has a felony conviction.