LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in April 2022.

Dillon Bacon is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of his girlfriend on April 18, 2022, in Laclede County.

The case was granted a change of venue to Morgan County. The trial is set for January 3-6, 2023 in Versailles.

Bacon was arrested on April 17 after police found the victim, Megan Glasser, 21, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.

According to a probable cause statement, Bacon told authorities he and Glasser had an argument before the shooting and said that the shooting was an accident.

Bacon has previously been charged with domestic assault in 2021, to which he also pleaded not guilty. In March 2022, a failure to appear warrant was issued against Bacon related to this charge.