Trial set for Laclede County man accused of statutory sodomy

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – The trial date for a man accused of 3 counts of sodomy has been set for April 2022.

Michael G. Bowman is accused of 12 counts of 1st-degree sodomy and 1 count of statutory sodomy, wherein the victim was younger than 14 years old.

The investigation began when the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office received a call indicating a possible child sexual assault.

A child advocate interviewed the victim, and she disclosed several incidents when Bowman touched her inappropriately.

The trial date is set for April 22nd, 2022, and will be held in Laclede County.