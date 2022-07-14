Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) – A trial date has been set for a man charged with holding three relatives hostage and killing one of them in a central Missouri home.

Terry Ewens, 57, of Eldon is to stand trial in March of 2023 on charges of first-degree murder, domestic assault, burglary, kidnapping, and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is jailed on $500,000 cash or surety bond.

No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Miller County Sheriff’s Office responded Sept. 5 to a house in Rocky Mount, where they found Ewens assaulting an 83-year-old man.

Officers also found a 71-year-old woman unconscious, but she later died.

A 51-year-old woman was able to escape before officers arrived.

A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 3, 2023, and a five-day trial is set to begin on March 27, 2023, according to online court records.