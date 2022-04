SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A trial date has been set for a woman accused of child abuse.

Cheri Beason will stand trial on June 13, 2022, and face 34 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse or neglect.

Beason ran an unlicensed daycare out of her home where an infant died in 2017.

Since charges were filed in July of 2018, multiple trial dates have been set only to be canceled.