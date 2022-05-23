WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A trial date has been set after a change of venue for a West Plains school employee accused of sexual contact with a student.

Christopher Taylor is charged with Sexual Contact with a Student, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Child Molestation.

Taylor will stand trial beginning Feb. 22, 2023, in Butler County.

Taylor is set to next be in court for a pretrial conference on Jan. 23, 2023.

Howell County deputies arrested him after a female student reported she had been sexually assaulted.

Taylor was employed by the West Plains R-7 school district but the district ended his employment after the charges came to light.

On March 28th, 2022, the judge granted the defendant’s motion for a change of venue. Taylor’s trial will now take place in Butler County.