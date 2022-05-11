SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A 2023 trial date has been set for 24-year-old Jacob Dejong, charged with second-degree murder in connection with an August 2021 assault that turned deadly.

Dejong is to be in court on Aug. 12, 2022, for a pretrial conference and to stand trial beginning March 20, 2023, in Greene County Circuit Court.

He is accused of assaulting 74-year-old Larry Woods at Woods’ apartment complex In the 500 block of West Walnut Lawn on Aug. 25, 2021,

According to a probable cause statement Woods was found lying unresponsive outside his apartment and was taken to a hospital where he was found to have no brain activity. He was removed from life support and died six days later.

Woods’ roommate told police that Woods “was in a bad mood from being locked out all day and the way he spoke to her was mean.” Dejong told Woods not to speak to her like that and the two exchanged words.

The court document says when Woods displayed a knife and threatened Dejong, there was a struggle, Woods was pushed down, struck his head on concrete and Dejong began to punch him in the head and face and left the area.

DeJong was arrested and charged with second-degree murder after Woods died on Aug. 31, 2021.