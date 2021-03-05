Trial date set for man charged in the death of his girlfriend, her son

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Brandon King, the man charged in the New Year’s Eve shooting of his girlfriend and teenage son, was in court Friday.

During the hearing, the court set a trial date for May 17. His next court appearance will be a pre-trial conference on April 9.

Court documents show King admitted to stabbing two juveniles as well as murdering his girlfriend, 32-year-old Stephanie Plumb, and her son, 13-year-old Dylan Moore, on December 31, 2020.

His charges are:

Two counts of first-degree murder.

One count of child abuse resulting in death.

Two counts of first-degree assault.

Two counts of abuse of a child.

Seven counts of armed criminal action.

Investigators say the suspect said he wanted to kill everyone in the home so he could take some money and Stephanie’s vehicle without any witnesses. According to police, King’s plan was to flee the state after finding out he was facing a new charge in Christian County.