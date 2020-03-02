Trial date set for man charged in shooting of Clinton police

CLINTON, Mo.– Ian McCarthy, charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Officer Gary Michael, has a trial date set for January 2021.

Officer Gary Michael was killed during a traffic stop near Highway 13 and Green Street in Clinton.

Michael had been with the Clinton P.D. for less than a year when he was shot. Investigators say McCarthy fled the scene of the shooting, but crashed his vehicle about two blocks away, and ran off on foot. He was arrested two days after the shooting.

In August 2017, McCarthy pleaded not guilty.

McCarthy also faces charges of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

McCarthy had a previous conviction for a serious assault conviction. In July 1997, McCarthy pled guilty to robbery after threatening a woman with a knife in New Hampshire. He was also convicted by a jury in New Hampshire of another assault in May 2002.