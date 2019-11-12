Trial date set for man charged in Lebanon homicide

LEBANON, Mo. – According to court records Kevin Kayden jury trial is set to be on February 24, 2020, at 9 a.m.

Original story:

LEBANON, Mo. – An arrest has been made in the 2018 homicide of 27-year-old Laquita Williams.

Authorities say on January 6, Kevin Kayden, 25, of Lebanon, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The Lebanon Police Department responded to the 300 block of North Street in Lebanon around 1:30 p.m. on December 10, 2018, for an unresponsive person inside the residence.

When officers arrived they identified the victim as Williams and discovered her arms had been bound behind her back with a cord around her neck and her throat cut.

The official cause of death was determined to be a severed left carotid artery and lacerated esophagus.