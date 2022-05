SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A trial date has been set for the man accused in a homicide that happened at a Springfield motel in 2021.

Matthew Borg is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon. He is set to go to trial on November 14, 2022.

Police say Borg shot and killed Dylan Hill at the Welcome Inn, which is an extended stay motel on East Evergreen in Springfield in March 2021.