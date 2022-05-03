WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – Webster County deputies arrested at least eight people involved in separate sex crimes against children cases or other felony crimes against children in 2018.

Terry Rippee, the father of two other men charged in the case, is in CaseNet charged with one count of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and eight counts of statutory sodomy.

Rippee’s trial is set for January 23, 2023, and his next court appearance is at a pretrial conference on November 8, 2022.

Court documents detail one instance where the female told investigators that Joey and Terry took turns with the victim in their trailer.

Court documents say the victim came forward at this time because she did not want anyone else to get hurt and she wanted to come forward to tell everything because she was getting sick, and feeling bad for holding some of the things back.