CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A trial date has been set for Joe Allan Dutton, charged with six counts of assault and resisting arrest in connection with stabbing a teen girl in Nixa in 2021.

Joe Dutton, who is accused in connection with a stabbing and who was wanted for missing court dates, is set to appear in court on November 4 for a pretrial conference.

The trial is set to begin on December 5, 2022.