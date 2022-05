GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – A trial date has been set for Lakota Tucker, a man accused of murdering another man by shooting him to death.

Tucker claimed the other man was frightening him and accusing him of theft as he attempted to remove family possessions from the victim’s property where his mother had lived in the past.

Tucker is charged with 2nd-degree murder. The pretrial conference is set for June 17 and the trial is set to begin on June 21 in Greene County.