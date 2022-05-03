BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of shooting the father of a family he was harassing will stand trial on September 17, 2022.

Charles Hallett, 34, of Seligman, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, the victim’s wife told investigators Hallett had been harassing the family after they learned of his sex offender status and told him to stay away from their home and children.

Hallett will next appear in court for a pretrial conference.