SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A trial date has been set for the man charged with Second-Degree Murder in connection with a shooting at a Springfield motel in 2020.

On Wednesday, A Greene County judge scheduled the trial for Troy Jones to begin on July 12, 2022.

Police accused Jones of shooting and killing Billy Glass at a motel on North Glenstone in November of 2020. Witnesses said Jones took Glass to his motel room, and the two began arguing on the balcony. Witnesses said Glass approached Jones aggressively, then they heard a gunshot and saw Glass’s body fall, according to court documents.

Police arrested Jones several hours later at a gas station.

In addition to the Second-Degree Murder charge, Jones is also charged with Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.

Jones’ next court appearance is scheduled for June 15.