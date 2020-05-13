Trial date set for former Texas County Sheriff and Deputy

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo.–A former Texas County Sheriff who faces multiple felony charges and one of his deputies has a trial date set for September 28, 2020.

James Sigman was charged for allegedly allowing Lt. Jennifer Tomaszewski to act as an officer when she was not authorized to do so and that she at times attempted to gain information through a state law enforcement database, attacked a mentally unstable inmate, pointed a loaded weapon at a 1-year-old child and exposed a minor to “sexually violent offenders and other dangerous criminals.”

The documents state that Sigman and Tomaszewski were involved in a romantic relationship since “very near the time she was initially hired at the Sheriff’s Office.”

The two were arrested after they were indicted by a grand jury, following an investigation by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Both Sigman and Tomaszewski are facing the following charges: