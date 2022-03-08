SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A trial date has been set for a Springfield man charged with stabbing a former colleague to death and injuring his wife.

Court documents accuse Gutting of coming in through the back door of Marc and Nancy Cooper’s home in 2016. Prosecutors say Gutting chased Marc Cooper before knocking him to the ground and killing him. Cooper’s wife Nancy was hurt.

At the request of Gutting’s lawyer, Gutting’s trial has been scheduled for November 7, 2022. Pretrial conferences are scheduled to happen in July and November.

Gutting has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary, and assault.

A judge previously delayed the trial several times after mental evaluations, however, Gutting was found mentally competent to stand trial.