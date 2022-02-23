CAMDENTON, Mo. — Trial has been set for December for a man charged last year in a cold-case murder from 1984.

Larry Gene Hicks, 79, is set for a jury trial starting Dec. 12, 2022, on charges of second-degree murder in the death of Diana Lukosius.

She was a Camdenton dental hygienist, age 30, who was found beaten to death and abandoned in Camelot Estates, near Lake of the Ozarks north of Camdenton.

According to a probable cause statement, Hicks was interviewed at the time but no charges were filed. The case was revisited in 2021 and Hicks was arrested in 2021 in Louisiana after Camden County authorities worked with Saint Mary’s Parish to locate him and collect evidence, including a DNA sample.

Camden County Prosecuting Attorney J. Caleb Cunningham said at that time Hicks made admissions that implicated him in the murder.