MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A woman charged with the murder of her husband had a trial date set for May, but will now appear in court in September.

Amy Murray, 40, of Iberia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities say they responded to a house fire at 9 Janice Drive on December 11, 2018. During the investigation, the body of Joshua Murray was found as well as evidence indicating arson.

Through an autopsy, the Boone County Medical Examiner determined that Joshua Murray was deceased prior to the fire and concluded the cause of death was poisoning.

Amy Murray’s next court date is September 19, 2022, and she will go before a jury on October 11, 2022, according to court documents.