Trial begins Monday for man charged for murdering a mother and daughter in 2016

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.- A double homicide trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Camden County in connection to the 2016 murders of 27-year-old Danielle M. Smith and her mother, 61-year-old Teresa A. Jackson.

Court documents say 59-year-old Steven Ray Endsley is charged with six felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Endsley and Smith had an ongoing disagreement regarding Smith’s identification as a lesbian. The release said the FBI was working with Camden County to see if the murders were part of a hate crime in connection with Endley’s disagreement.

Image of Danielle Smith

Their remains were found in the burned-out hull of the mobile home they lived in at a trailer park in Camden County on Aug. 29, 2016.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office said in 2016 that their bodies were found in their mobile home by firefighters battling a blaze at the trailer park.

According to the probable cause statement, Endsley was Danielle’s next-door neighbor. He and Danielle would fight frequently, and on one occasion, Endsley allegedly showed a firearm while at Teresa and Danielle’s property.

The probable cause also says after an autopsy showed Danielle was stabbed five times and Teresa was stabbed two times. Both died before the fire. The Missouri State Fire Marshalls say there were two pours of accelerant that fueled the fire, one pour near where each victim was found.