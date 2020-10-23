Tri-Lakes area features safe ways to celebrate Halloween

BRANSON, Mo.- The CDC has recommended that parents not take their children trick-or-treating this year for Halloween because of coronavirus concerns.

This has led to many people coming up with different ways to celebrate Halloween. The Branson Police Department said some fun and safe activities families could do this year include social distancing pumpkin carving and a virtual costume contest.

Officer Darold Donathan says there are plenty of creative, new ways to enjoy the holiday still.

“It’s a fun time, so hopefully families will still participate, whatever that may be. Maybe not the normal, if you will, Halloween trick-or-treating, but there are so many other things that are taking place,” he says.

The Branson RecPlex has replaced its usual “Boonanza” Halloween event that brings in thousands of guests with two alternatives. Families can choose to partake in their Halloween Hayride, or teens and young adults can go through the Haunted Barn for a good scare.

The hayrides will have a limited capacity, so guests can reserve tickets here.

Cindy Shook, the Parks and Recreation Director, says the plan is to stay safe but give everyone an option for fun activities. “I can’t give too much away, but there are some really scary, fun elements, and then that will lead you to the woods as well. We’ll be utilizing part of that, so I think we would love for as many people to come out as possible.”

Another activity at the RecPlex is the haunted barn. David Stevens manages the barn. When Stevens is not helping set up for tournaments or doing other maintenance work, he is making.

Other events scheduled in the area: