Tree trimming companies fix up Springfield veteran cemeteries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tree trimming companies spent the day sprucing things up at the national and veteran cemeteries here in Springfield and they did it all for free.

It’s an event called the ‘saluting branches’ and today marks its third year in Springfield.

‘saluting branches’ is a veteran organization that started in 2015 when a company in Minneapolis wanted to give back to the community.

Four years later, the event has cut limbs and planted trees in 67 cemeteries across 40 states.

Back here in Springfield, about 60 people donated their time to trim trees and make the cemeteries safer for visitors.

One of those volunteers is veteran Scott Gunzenhauser, ‘saluting branches’ is very close to his heart.

“Veterans have left their families. And some didn’t come back. And these are the ones that didn’t come back,” said Gunzenhauser. “And so, I know what it’s like to leave them. And for those to not come back, it’s very emotional for me, really, because it could have been me.”

The group told us three to 4 million dollars worth of tree care is donated through this event each year.