SPARTA, Mo. — Residents in the Christian County Sparta and Spokane area are without power due to a tree being cut down and landing on a transmission line.

According to White River Valley Electric Cooperative, crews have cleared the tree from the line and are supplying power around the area. Supplying power will prevent anyone else from losing power due to the incident.

Nearly 7,000 people are currently without power. White River said it is currently working to make the necessary repairs.