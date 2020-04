AURORA, Mo. — Severe weather tonight caused a tree to fall onto a woman’s home.

The woman was home alone with her cat when the tree crushed part of her roof and destroyed her laundry room and bathroom.

Her car took some damage as well.

The fire department brought the woman and her cat to a storm shelter.

She is shook up from the incident but not injured.

A utility crew cut the power to her home and it’s now secured by the fire department.