Traveling Nurse fights COVID, as her husband is diagnosed back home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The family is fighting the virus in two different ways this holiday season.

Springfield-native and nurse Hillary Talburt is working yet another contract to try and provide some relief during the pandemic. She is currently working at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“Nationwide, there is about 11% average for children affected by COVID. You know, having the infection,” says Hillary.

But as she works to take care of other people’s children, the primary provider for her kids while she is away – came down with the virus in the last few days. Her husband, Rob, is a former Assistant Fire Chief for Rogersville. Late last week, he began feeling symptoms.

“I got a phone call from my husband on this last Friday that his throat was rather scratchy. As of Saturday morning, he had a 103 fever. He was having some left chest pain, and since he had open-heart surgery in 2017, that was utterly concerning to me,” Hillary says.

By Monday morning, he had tested positive. Hillary says Rob has been quarantining in the bedroom away from three of their kids, leaving a big void in the kitchen.

“Meals were the biggest thing. Another friend of ours who used to babysit the kids introduced me to Meal Train,” says Hillary.

The meal service, which allows people to schedule food to be purchased or delivered, has been a saving grace to ensure the kids have a dependable way to stay fed while dad fights the virus.

“My village rallied around me at the time when my family needed them the most. My brother and sister-in-law normally host Thanksgiving. He was still going to do the entire spread for Thanksgiving but portion it out and porch-drop it to our house,” Talburt says.