Traveling memorial honors those who served in Vietnam

BRANSON, Mo.– A traveling memorial stopped in Branson Tuesday morning to remember those who served in Vietnam.

Veterans week kicked off this morning with the traveling Vietnam veteran’s memorial, the welk resort bought the traveling wall, which is open for anyone to come to see.

The veterans can be shy, because of their strong memories of such a tough time but they are grateful to have a place to come in the Ozarks where they can be remembered and talk about their experiences.

This celebration will conclude with the veterans day parade, which is set for November 11th in downtown Branson with plenty of activities and honoring between now and then.