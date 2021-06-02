Traveling memorial for Veterans killed during 9/11

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A traveling memorial is making its way from Arizona to Springfield honoring military members killed during 9/11.

“This memorial, there’s basis with towers, and on these towers, there are banners to hang on the side of the towers that will have pictures and names of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Darin Hargis, commander of American Legion Post 639.

Unlike most memorials, Hargis said the memorial will have both military and personal pictures. The goal is to remember these men and women and help the families impacted by these lost lives grieve.

“You’ve probably been at a Vietnam wall and seen the guys break down, and it’s their turning point,” said Mary Newson, the project chair. “If we can get that for one person this weekend, then I think we have achieved our goal.”

Newson said these memorials can bring Veterans in the community together.

“These guys are still out there and still struggling,” said Newson. “And they’re coming back, they’re trying to live their lives, and they’re having a hard time.”

Hargis said fellow veterans can share their life accomplishments with each other.

“These veterans are younger, and a lot of them, when you come home, you get married and start a family and have a job, I think with projects like this, what happens is we get those veterans to come out, and then they meet each other, they see that there’s a place where they can talk to other people who have had similar experiences,” said Hargis.

The exhibit is expected to arrive in Springfield between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, and will stay until June 7.