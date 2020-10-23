Traveling industry facing massive layoffs due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many industries have taken a hit since the COVID-19 pandemic started earlier this year, especially the airlines and travel-related industries.

According to NPR, air travel is down 70% and hotel occupancy rates have drastically decreased since the start of the pandemic.

Business journals say Expedia, one of the world’s largest travel platforms, is now beginning its third wave of layoffs this year.

Carie Stotts said she’s been through a couple of tough times when the travel industry took a hit such as 9/11, which happened back in 2001.

Since March, Stotts applied for almost 500 jobs in the past few weeks, but no luck so far.

“A billion dollars in sales went down to million dollars in sales,” Stotts said, “our retirement’s gone, our insurance is gone and so is the unemployment. Are we supposed to get a job at McDonald’s and start fresh? Is that going to pay our mortgage? Is that going to pay our car payments, our medical insurance, is that going to pay all these things? No. Is it going to put food in our family’s mouths? No.”

Stotts said she heard from other travel industry employees and they don’t foresee the industry going back to normal until 2022.