Traveling ‘Canna Bus’ visits the Ozarks, approves over 130 locals for medical marijuana in 1 day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While medical marijuana dispensaries are still waiting to get licenses to sell, people are lining up to get their medical marijuana card.

A business called the Canna Bus – which, is not an actual bus – travels all across the state with a doctor on board to approve people for medical marijuana cards.



The Canna Bus works with the south Springfield store, Canna Bliss, to prescribe medical marijuana to people who show up and qualify.

While OzarksFirst wasn’t allowed inside the building, we did get to talk to the doctor and a patient who showed up to get her medical marijuana card.

“I, unfortunately, suffer from anxiety and panic disorder,” said Jen McBride, a patient. “So, it helps me with that.

“I’m not really sure what to expect,” she said before walking in to the store. “I expect to meet with a doctor and discuss my ailments and see if this is something that will help me with that.”

McBride was inside for about 30 minutes.

“It went good, it was a easy process,” McBride said. “Answer questions about your afflictions and it was very informative. I got the paperwork, registered online and the card will be here in seven business days.”

So, what’s stopping someone from abusing the accessibility the Canna Bus offers?

“PTSD, or anxiety, or depression or arthritis…as far as the answer of abuse, I don’t personally really believe that that’s a problem,” said Jamie Tillman, owner of Canna Bliss. “I feel like almost everyone can fall in one of those categories.”

Tillman told OzarksFirst over the phone, they approved 138 people for medical marijuana cards today – within seven hours.

“I think there’s just a lot of scrutiny,” said Dr. Zinia Thomas, said Canna Bus psychiatrist. “I’m confident in what I know, and my knowledge, and how I can kind of help people and believe this is the only way you should really treat medicine.”

There have been several investigations into the Canna Bus but nothing illegal was uncovered.

A controversial part of the Canna Bus is its offering of group evaluations with some criticizing it as a lack of personal evaluation with a doctor.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says there aren’t any specific requirements of exams, only that there needs to be some sort of evaluation of each patient.