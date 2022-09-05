SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Travelers are returning home on Monday after taking one last summer trip this Labor Day weekend.

AAA said travel rates are bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels.

OzarksFirst spoke with flyers Monday who were heading through the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

They all told us they haven’t seen any issues with flight cancellations or delays.

That’s not the case everywhere.

“I think everybody is talking about it these days,” said Emmy Sudarsana, who was traveling by air. “Everybody gets a little bit nervous that things are not going to go as planned.”

Sudarsana said the holiday weekend made it possible to visit family in Missouri.

She says seeing summer come to a close is a little bittersweet.

Most people traveling said they won’t be taking another flight until the holiday season.

AAA recommends drivers be cautious on the roadways Monday night as people return home.