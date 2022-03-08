SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drivers are not the only ones feeling the impact of rising gas prices. Travel experts said flyers could soon see higher airline ticket prices.

With spring break right around the corner, travel agents say things are busy.

“We had our largest January in the history of our company, our largest February, and we’re on track for the biggest March we’ve ever had,” said Travis Paquin, co-owner of 417 Travel.

Paquin said air travel hasn’t seen an immediate response to the fuel crisis, but it’s expected to come.

“The price of fuel is going to have to raise airline ticket prices,” said Paquin. “When we look out to October, November, we are seeing the rates a little bit higher.”

Travelers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport said they’re focusing on essential trips. Travel agents suggest travelers book their trips as early as possible because airlines will probably have to raise prices in a few months.