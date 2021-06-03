Travel expert says more people are making trips closer to home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After a year of canceled plans and vacation detours, people are ready to get out and explore.

Travel expert Sarah Dandsahy, with Ask a Concierge, said they have seen more people opting for road trips to closer to home destinations.

According to Dandsahy, hidden gems and unexpected places are allowing people to not break the bank while still enjoying time with the family.

“It’s sometimes these places that we might think: ‘oh wait, why would we go there?'” said Dandsahy. “But there are these great destinations not too far away from home. It really is about finding those things that are outdoors and not overlooking what’s in your backyard. It’s very easy to dream up that next big vacation whether it’s going to Hawaii or waiting with bated breath ..to get back to Canada. But there is always a lot to explore in your backyard.

Dandashy said they have seen an increase in multi-international travel since this is most families first chance to be all together.

If you are planning a new trip, Dandashy said remember to not be overwhelmed, travel is a personal experience and do not overlook trips closer to home.