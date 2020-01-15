Transportation, infrastructure and violence will be themes in Missouri governor’s State of the State

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– Missouri’s governor says infrastructure and workforce development will be two of his main themes during Wednesday afternoon’s State of the State Address in Jefferson City. The speech will begin at about 3.

Governor Mike Parson (R) says the state is on the right track.

“We’re going to talk about infrastructure, we’re going to talk about transportation, we’re going to talk about the state of the state, the economy of our state, why things are moving forward,” Parson says.

The governor will also address education, saying he wants to make sure high school students are ready for tomorrow’s workforce.

Rural health care will also be a theme, according to Governor Parson.

Increasing violence in St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia will also be a topic during the State of the State. In 2019, there were 194 murders in St. Louis and 148 homicides in Kansas City.

“You’ll see me talk about some of the violence in some of the urban cities, we’ve got to address that issue,” says Parson. “So I think there will be some discussion on that.”

St. Louis Police testified before the House Judiciary Committee in Jefferson City on Tuesday, saying there were 194 murders, 2,600 shootings and 349 carjackings in St. Louis in 2019.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson testified at Tuesday’s hearing, in support of legislation that would allow St. Louis City police officers to live outside the city. Krewson’s spokesman, Jacob Long, tells Missourinet that Mayor Krewson will join Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece, and Springfield Mayor Ken McClure in a bipartisan fashion to attend the State of the State.

Long notes this is a continuation of ongoing meetings the four mayors have had with the governor’s office relating to public safety and violent crime.

Addressing the growing violence is also a top priority for House Speaker Elijah Haahr, R-Springfield, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, and their respective caucuses.

Speaker Haahr and Leader Quade addressed the issue with Capitol reporters during the opening day of the session. Both are focused on witness protection.

Haahr and Quade both represent Springfield, and Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams tells Missourinet he’ll attend the State of the State Address with Mayor McClure.

The State of the State Address is an opportunity for the governor to outline his 2020 legislative priorities. It will be delivered in the House chamber, before a joint session of the Legislature.

