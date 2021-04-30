Train hits vehicle with man inside, victim transported to hospital

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — A man is in the hospital after a train hit the vehicle he was in on Friday, April 30, on a road off of Highway 60 on the outskirts of Rogersville.

According to Corporal Mosley, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver was heading south when he stopped on the railroad tracks and got on his cell phone.

Corporal Mosley said the train started blowing its whistle about 1,500 feet out from the vehicle, but the driver didn’t notice and the train struck the vehicle.

The male, according to Mosley, was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.