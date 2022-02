JASPER COUNTY, Mo.– One person has died after a train crashed into a car in Asbury.

At 6:19 p.m., an oncoming train collided with an unoccupied car stopped on the railroad tracks.

The force of the train striking the vehicle caused the car to hit a pedestrian, 70-year-old Cathy Windle.

Windle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details about the crash are not yet available at this time.