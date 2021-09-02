Train collides with feed truck near Diggins; truck driver in serious condition

DIGGINS, Mo.- A driver of an MFA feed truck has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a train.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision happened at a crossing at Box School Loop near Diggins around noon Thursday. Authorities do not know what compelled the driver of the feed truck to be on the tracks at the time the train came through.

Crews are working on getting the road back open. The truck driver was the only person injured in the collision.