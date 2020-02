PURDY, Mo. — A lawsuit emerged from an accident in Purdy where a car carrying a grandmother and two grandchildren were hit by a train.

The Potts Law Firm has filed against the Arkansas and Missouri Railroad Company, arguing the accident could have been avoided.

The law firm argues that there are no guard rail and lights at the intersection despite the city’s fire department asking for years for that equipment.

At least two other crashes have happened at the intersection.