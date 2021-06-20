Trailer wreck causes traffic backup between Rolla and Doolittle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit: Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District.

Rev Steve Heather KOLR

ROLLA, Mo.– A large amount of traffic has backed up in between Doolittle and Rolla after a tractor trailer rolled over, blocking multiple lanes.

Near exit 186 on Interstate 44 in Rolla has been blocked since the wreck happened around 10 a.m. Sunday.

Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post the backup is nearly 5 miles long and at a standstill.

Details on the crash are not available at this time. It’s advised to take bypass routes and avoid the area until the crash is cleared.

