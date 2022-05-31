CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – A traffic stop led to an arrest and drug charges for a Kansas City man over Memorial Day weekend.

Tyler J Burrow, 29-years-old, was driving with a limited license due to a previous DWI arrest when Camden County deputies pulled him over on Sunday, May 29.

Deputies smelled marijuana in his vehicle and asked Burrow about it. Burrow responded by identifying himself as a Kansas City firefighter and telling the investigating deputy to let him go and forget about it.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found 60 grams of marijuana, .5 grams of cocaine, .5 grams of methamphetamine, .5 grams of powdered heroin, 17 pills containing powdered heroin, and several THC oil cartridges.

Burrow has been charged with four counts of Class D Felony Possession of Controlled Substance and one Class D Misdemeanor of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.