SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Traffic on Glenstone Avenue at U.S. 60 is changing again. Drivers will now drive through a single-lane roundabout between 60 and the Republic/Harvard intersection.

This change came just four months after the on-ramp from northbound Glenstone to eastbound U.S. 60 was permanently closed.

Beginning Tuesday, May 3, Drivers can use the outside lane on the roundabout; the inner lane will be closed for now to protect the safety of the workers.

MoDOT said crews and equipment will be close to traffic, and drivers should avoid the area if they can.

This is all part of a larger project to widen Route 60 (James River Freeway) between National Avenue and Route 65, as well as consolidate ramps for Glenstone Avenue and Republic Road. You can read all about the project on MoDOT’s website.